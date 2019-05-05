|
Terry O'Neill Pinsky
Formerly of Tyngsboro; 89
Passed away in April 2019 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a long illness. The widow of Dr. Ben Pinsky M.D. Terry was the daughter of the late John H. O'Neill and Mary (O'Connell) O'Neill. She was the former Mrs. John Gomes. Also preceded in death by daughter, Colleen Gomes and son, Donald Gomes, brothers and sisters; Mary O'Neill (infant), Eileen (O'Neill) Robarge, Margaret (O'Neill) Cassie, Christopher (Donald) O'Neill, John H. (Duke) O'Neill Jr., Timothy F. O'Neill, Patricia L. O'Neill and Monica M. (O'Neill) Liston.
Survivors include son, Timothy Gomes of Palm Desert, Calif., stepdaughter, Deborah Davis of Los Angeles and many nephews and nieces.
Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and a resident of Southern California since early 1950's, she attended local schools in Tyngsboro, graduated from Lowell High School, Class of 1947, business college in California and was Editor and Publisher of Popular Ceramics Magazine from 1978 to 1992, and business manager there from 1969 to 1978.
Terry loved her family and friends and was just full of life. She was very generous, thoughtful, caring and always helping others. She brought cheer to everyone. Her hobbies included traveling, cooking, the arts, birds and of course shopping.
Funeral Private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The United Service Organizations Inc. (USO), or St. Vincent Meals on Wheels.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 5, 2019