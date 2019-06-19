Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Thelma (Zunes) Coravos

Thelma (Zunes) Coravos Obituary
Thelma (Zunes) Coravos
of Dracut, formerly of Lowell

In Boston, at Mass General, Thelma (Zunes) Coravos, of Dracut, formerly of Lowell, beloved wife of Andrew Coravos. Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in Lowell from 4 to 8 P.M. Wednesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held Thursday morning at the TRANSFIGURATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH at 10 o'clock followed by her burial in the Westlawn Cemetery.

E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Transfiguration Greek orthodox Church, Fr. John Sarantos Way, Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr., (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 19, 2019
