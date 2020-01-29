|
|
LOWELL
Thelma G. (Sanders) Kelley, born Sept. 13th 1919, and passed away January 26th, 2020. Daughter of the late Roberte J., and H. Kate (Tobin) Sanders. She was born, and educated in Cardiff, South Wales U.K. A veteran of WWII where she served the Woman's Royal Air Force from April 1941- November 1945.
She is survived by three children Nancy A. Reynolds, Robert J. Kelley, Jean G. Lanoue and her husband Paul Lanoue. Four grandchildren Theresa (Reynolds) James, James Reynolds, Paul Lanoue, and Kathryn Lanoue. Five great-grandchildren Ally Reynolds, Ashley Reynolds, Isabelle James, Sophia Reynolds, and Madelynn-Ray Reynolds. Her great-nephew John (Jack) Kelley. Her best friend, Linda Blanco, as well as many nieces and nephews in the U.K.
Kelley
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Friday, January 31st from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be held on February 1st at 1 p.m. at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, 374 Stevens St., Lowell. At the request of the family, burial will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, in view of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Paul of 39 Concord Rd., Chelmsford MA. Or Cancer Research. The leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 29, 2020