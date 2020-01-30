|
Thelma G. (Sanders) Kelley
LOWELL - Thelma G. (Sanders) Kelley, born Sept. 13th 1919, and passed away January 26th, 2020.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Friday, January 31st from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be held on February 1st at 1 p.m. at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, 374 Stevens St., Lowell. At the request of the family, burial will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, in view of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Paul of 39 Concord Rd., Chelmsford MA. Or Cancer Research. The leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 30, 2020