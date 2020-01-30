Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Margaret of Scotland Parish
374 Stevens St
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma G. (Sanders) Kelley


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma G. (Sanders) Kelley Obituary
Thelma G. (Sanders) Kelley

LOWELL - Thelma G. (Sanders) Kelley, born Sept. 13th 1919, and passed away January 26th, 2020.

Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Friday, January 31st from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be held on February 1st at 1 p.m. at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, 374 Stevens St., Lowell. At the request of the family, burial will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, in view of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Paul of 39 Concord Rd., Chelmsford MA. Or Cancer Research. The leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -