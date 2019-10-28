|
Theodore Persakis, 80, died peacefully Friday evening, October 25, 2019, at Emerson Hospital in Concord, MA surrounded by his loving family. Ted was the beloved husband of Helen (Mihailidis) Persakis.
Ted was born in Ampelakia, Greece on February 20, 1939, and was the son of the late Konstantinos and Nitsa (Kanaki) Persaki.
While growing up in Greece, he attended and graduated college and later served in the Greek Army. He immigrated to the United States in 1966.
Prior to his retirement, Ted was employed as a systems analyst for Boston College for over 25 years.
Ted was an devout member of his church, St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church where he continued his love of chanting which he has done for over 30 years.
In addition to his wife, Helen, he is survived by two children, Dino Persakis and his wife Elvia of Ayer, MA and Nina Williams and her husband Kevin of Ayer, MA; his three grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexander, and Natalie; as well as his two siblings George Persakis and his wife Efi ofLarissa, Greece and Christina Georgali of Athens, Greece; and many nieces and nephews.
Ted was predeceased by his brother-in-law, George Georgali.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ted's visitation on WEDNESDAY, October 30th from 9 until 10 AM in St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church, 500 W Hollis Street, Nashua, NH. His Funeral Service will follow in the church at 10 AM and interment to take place in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA. Arrangements entrusted to the care of ANCTIL-ROCHETTE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 21 Kinsley Street, Nashua. To leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit www.ANCTIL-ROCHETTE.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 28, 2019