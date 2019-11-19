Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Rigopoulos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore S. Rigopoulos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore S. Rigopoulos Obituary
Retired Hanscom Air Force Base

Chelmsford, MA

Theodore S. Rigopoulos, 92, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was the beloved husband for over 67 years of Olympia (Zapsalis) Rigopoulos, who survives him.

Theodore attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School in the Class of 1945 where he also served as Co-Captain of the Varsity Basketball Team. Theodore was voted best athlete, Lowell High School, 1944-1945 and also received The Lifetime Athletic Sportsmanship – Award of Excellence from the Lowell Hellenic Institute.

A Veteran of the Korean War, Theodore proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army and Navy.

Prior to his retirement, he was the Chief of Logistics at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford for over 30 years.

A was a member of the Masons, Kilwinning Lodge, Theodore had several interests but was most happy when he was with his family.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters Karen Rigopoulos of Chelmsford and Pamela Rihani and her partner Bob Mancini of East Greenwich, RI; and several nieces and nephews.

At his request all services were private. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, MA 01852. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – (978) 458-8768.



View the online memorial for Theodore S. Rigopoulos
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Donnell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -