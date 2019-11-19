|
Retired Hanscom Air Force Base
Chelmsford, MA
Theodore S. Rigopoulos, 92, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side.
He was the beloved husband for over 67 years of Olympia (Zapsalis) Rigopoulos, who survives him.
Theodore attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School in the Class of 1945 where he also served as Co-Captain of the Varsity Basketball Team. Theodore was voted best athlete, Lowell High School, 1944-1945 and also received The Lifetime Athletic Sportsmanship – Award of Excellence from the Lowell Hellenic Institute.
A Veteran of the Korean War, Theodore proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army and Navy.
Prior to his retirement, he was the Chief of Logistics at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford for over 30 years.
A was a member of the Masons, Kilwinning Lodge, Theodore had several interests but was most happy when he was with his family.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters Karen Rigopoulos of Chelmsford and Pamela Rihani and her partner Bob Mancini of East Greenwich, RI; and several nieces and nephews.
At his request all services were private. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, MA 01852. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 19, 2019