a longtime resident of Dracut, MA
DRACUT
Theresa A. (Levesque) Beausoleil, 91, died peacefully, Friday, November 29th, at the Nashoba Assisted Living, in Ayer, MA, but was a longtime resident of Dracut, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry J. Beausoleil, who passed on March 2, 1999.
Theresa was born in Dracut, on July 10, 1928, a daughter of the late Eva (Dufour) and Jean Levesque.
Theresa worked as an Assembler for Millipore Corporation in Bedford, MA, for many years.
In her free time, she enjoyed completing puzzles and making silk arrangements and wreaths. Additionally, she enjoyed playing both Bingo and Keno.
Theresa is survived and will be deeply missed by her 4 children, Donald Beausoleil and his wife Holly of Tavares, FL, Normand Beausoleil and his wife Diane of Townsend, MA, JoAnn Jaillet and her husband Ronald of Royalston, MA, and Charlene Archambault and her husband Roland "Archie," of Dracut; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and godchildren.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on WEDNESDAY, December 4th, from 4 - 7 pm, at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA. Her funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9 am, with her Funeral Mass to follow at St. Marguerite D'Youville Church in Dracut on THURSDAY, December 5th at 10 am. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nashoba Nursing Services & Hospice 3 Patterson Road, Shirley, MA, 01464. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 2, 2019