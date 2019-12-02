Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marguerite D'Youville Church
Dracut, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Beausoleil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa A. Beausoleil


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa A. Beausoleil Obituary
a longtime resident of Dracut, MA

DRACUT

Theresa A. (Levesque) Beausoleil, 91, died peacefully, Friday, November 29th, at the Nashoba Assisted Living, in Ayer, MA, but was a longtime resident of Dracut, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry J. Beausoleil, who passed on March 2, 1999.

Theresa was born in Dracut, on July 10, 1928, a daughter of the late Eva (Dufour) and Jean Levesque.

Theresa worked as an Assembler for Millipore Corporation in Bedford, MA, for many years.

In her free time, she enjoyed completing puzzles and making silk arrangements and wreaths. Additionally, she enjoyed playing both Bingo and Keno.

Theresa is survived and will be deeply missed by her 4 children, Donald Beausoleil and his wife Holly of Tavares, FL, Normand Beausoleil and his wife Diane of Townsend, MA, JoAnn Jaillet and her husband Ronald of Royalston, MA, and Charlene Archambault and her husband Roland "Archie," of Dracut; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

Beausoleil

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on WEDNESDAY, December 4th, from 4 - 7 pm, at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA. Her funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9 am, with her Funeral Mass to follow at St. Marguerite D'Youville Church in Dracut on THURSDAY, December 5th at 10 am. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nashoba Nursing Services & Hospice 3 Patterson Road, Shirley, MA, 01464. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."



View the online memorial for Theresa A. Beausoleil
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -