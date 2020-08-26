BROCKTON
Theresa A. McGuiggin, 57, of Brockton, formerly of Easton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Born in Norwood, a daughter of the late Joseph and Edith (Lentz) McGuiggin, she was raised and educated in Norwood and Easton. Throughout her life, Theresa was an active participant in The Special Olympics
.
Theresa is survived by her siblings, Maureen Leahy and her husband John of Bristol, RI., and Joseph McGuiggin and his wife Virginia of Dracut; three nieces and a nephew, Lauren Terni and her husband, Chip, of CT., Colleen Barraclough and her husband, Scott, of NC., Joseph McGuiggin of Dracut and Megan McGuiggin of Maine. Theresa is also survived by three grand nephews and one grand niece.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass requiring Mask and Social Distancing on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main Street, Easton. Private family interment will follow. In lieu of flowers donations in Theresa's memory may be sent to The Special Olympics
Massachusetts 512 Forest Street, Marlborough, MA. 01752. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com