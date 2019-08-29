|
Retired Boston Medical Center
Pediatric X-Ray Technician
TEWKSBURY
Theresa A. "Terri" (Stanley) Small, age 73, a resident of Tewksbury for over 50 years, passed away at Bayberry at Emerald Court on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of Lewis E. "Buddy" Small, III, who passed away on May 24, 2009, and devoted mother of Matthew L. Small, who passed away on May 27, 2019.
Born in Boston on August 18, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Stanley and the late Clara T. (Dec) Stanley.
Terri grew up in Medford, and attended Medford schools. In 1960, she moved to Tewksbury and graduated from Tewksbury Memorial High School in 1964. In addition, she was a graduate of Veterans Hospital and combined Northeastern University School of Radiologic Technology.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a Pediatric X-Ray Technician at Boston Medical Center, where she worked for 40 years.
She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and had many fond memories of them. Terri had a creative and artistic side that was quite evident in her landscaping & extensive flower gardens at her home, and all the crafts she made and generously shared with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Alison T. Hancock and her husband Shawn A. of Tewksbury; her daughter-in-law, Heather E. Small of Leominster; four grandchildren, Hannah Charlene and Brennan Shawn Hancock of Tewksbury, and Riley Lewis and Easton Matthew Small of Leominster; her aunt & uncle, Marie & Donald Eaton, sister-in-law, Marilyn Sullivan and her husband Thomas F. Sullivan, Jr.; very good friend Patricia Rossi, and many extended family members.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Massachusetts & Bayberry at Emerald Court for the care and compassion that was given to her.
SMALL
At Terri's request there are no funeral services. Donations in her memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury. www.farmeranddee.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 29, 2019