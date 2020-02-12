|
Theresa (Rodolfos) Andres, age 87, passed away at her home on February 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman Andres, Sr. who passed in June of 1994.
Born in Woburn, MA on March 23, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Polizzi) Rodolfos. Theresa was a graduate of Woburn High School, and then went on to make a loving home for her dear husband and children.
Theresa was an avid sports fan, and she especially loved watching the Red Sox and Bruins. She also loved listening to country music. Above all else though, Theresa cherished spending time with her loved ones. Everyone referred to her as the light of her family, and the memories she made with them left a lifelong impression.
Surviving Theresa are her six children, Michael Andres and his wife Pat of Deerfield, NH, Thomas Andres of Chelmsford, John Andres of Chelmsford, Karen Vergakes and her husband Paul Vergakes, Jr. of Dracut, Leeann Andres of Chelmsford, and Norman Andres, Jr. and his wife Marilda of Lowell; her grandchildren, Nikki Vergakes of East Providence, Melissa Drew and her husband Tom of NH, Joanne Luquette and her husband Phil of NH, David Andres and his wife Crystal of NH, Michael Andres and his wife Kayla of NH, Wagner Oliveria and his wife Elcana of Lowell, and Charles Banderira and his wife Silmara of Lowell; her great grandchildren, DJ, Corey, Hailey, Hayden, Jessica, Alexis, Amelia, Charlotte, Jakoby, and Kennedy.
Theresa was the beloved sister of the late James Rodolfos.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Thursday, February 13th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held from the Funeral Home on Friday, February 14th at 9:30 a.m. with her Funeral Service will be Celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 170 Old Westford Rd., Chelmsford. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's honor to The , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
