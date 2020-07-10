1/1
Theresa B. Miller
Loving Mother, Grandmother

And Sister

BILLERICA

Theresa B. Miller, Age 77, passed away Tuesday at Lahey Hospital in Burlington in the company of her family.

Teri had a love of life, travel, food, and games. She was very active in the Billerica Red Hat Society, St Theresa's women's club, and with several different groups of scrabble and card-playing enthusiasts. Though she was devoted to her scrabble and Hand-and-Foot card game she would also venture into the world of Rummikub and Dominoes.

In areas of more significance, Teri was also a woman with a deep love of God and a strong devotion to the Catholic church. She attended St Mary's church as well as St Theresa's. She had an affection for angels and the Holy Family.

The people of Teri's life were very important to her. She made deep connections and friendships that lasted over many decades. Teri often spoke of her high school penpal, whom she was still in contact with. She remained in touch with the families of her 2 husbands long after she was widowed. As a nanny, Teri had several families of children she took care of and loved. And, she was so very close to her own family and extended family. You could reach Teri through Facebook, phone, letter, facetime, text messages - she would put the effort to stay in touch by all means possible.

Teri was born in Billerica. Her parents were Henry and Rose (Verrier) Ouelett. She married Stanley Wadja. After his death, she married Raymond Miller and started a family. Teri ran a daycare for 20+ years in Billerica. She later transitioned to being a Nanny.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori Allen and her husband John of Jensen Beach, FL; her son, Raymond Miller and his wife Sheri of Sanford, ME; her brothers, Henry and Richard Ouellet of The Villages, FL and her grandson, Trevor Williams of Port St. Lucie, FL

Teri is predeceased by her parents, Henry and Rose; her sister, Joan Harnet; and her husbands, Stanley Wadja, and Raymond L. Miller Jr.

A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Church in Billerica and her burial will take place at Fox Hill Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
