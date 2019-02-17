|
|
Theresa B. (Daigle) Pelletierof Lowell
Theresa B. (Daigle) Pelletier, 86, of Lowell. Family and friends may call on Monday, February 18th, from 4 to 6PM.,in the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her funeral will take place Tuesday, February 19th, from the funeral home at 10AM with her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11AM in St. Rita's Church, in Lowell. Her burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those who wish, may make a donation in Theresa's memory to: Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd., Merrimack, NH. 03054. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfunerlhome.com or find us on Facebook under " Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 17, 2019