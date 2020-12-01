1/1
Theresa "Rah Rah" (D'Amico) Beninati
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend

BILLERICA - Theresa "Rah Rah" (D'Amico) Beninati, age 79, died Thursday, November 26 at the home of her daughter with her family by her side.

She was born in Loreto Aprutino, Italy, Sept. 5, 1941 a daughter of the late Nicola and Maria (Soccio) D'Amico and lived in Medford before moving to Billerica in 1979.

Theresa was the owner of Alterations by Theresa as a well-known seamstress in the community who was also known for her love of country line dancing.

She was an active member of the Lowell Senior Center and enjoyed spending summers at the Woodbrook Campground in Fitzwilliam, NH since 1989.

Theresa is survived by three daughters, Maria Blaisdell and her husband John of Hudson, NH, Julie Corcoran and her husband Christopher of Merrimack, NH and Jennifer Dailey and her husband Joseph Jr. of Hudson, NH; two sisters, Anna Ruisi and her husband Guy of Stoneham and Lydia Chiarella of Medford; one brother, Frank D'Amico of Somerville, her seven grandchildren, Nicole, JJ, JD, Vivian, Carter, Jacob and Sophia as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She was the sister-in-law of the late Giuseppina D'Amico and Rocco Chiarella.

It being her request all services were held privately and at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lowell Senior Center, please make checks payable to LCOA, 276 Broadway, Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
