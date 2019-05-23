|
of Dracut; 88 DRACUT Theresa C. Dionne, RN, age 88, of Dracut, passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Joseph Dionne.
Born in Lowell, MA on June 30, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Arthur F. and Alida E. (Amyrault) Short. Theresa was a graduate of Lowell High School, and then went on to St. John's Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated with a nursing degree. At the age of 60 she obtained a BA in Nursing from Lesley College in Wesley, MA. She worked as a registered nurse at Edith Norris Rogers VA Hospital in Bedford, MA for 35 years before her retirement.
In her free time, Theresa enjoyed, horses, her cats, gardening and traveling. There was little else Theresa loved more though, than spending time with her family, and creating memories with them. She loved children and was like a second mother to many of her children's friends.
Theresa is survived by her seven children, Martha Ann Weingard and her husband Robert of Maryland, Mark Dionne of Dracut, Robert Dionne and his wife Edan of CT, Richard Dionne and his wife Amanda of Newburyport, Michael Dionne and his wife Linda of Hampton, NH, John Dionne and his wife Carol of Pepperell, and James Dionne and his wife Janet of CT; her 11 grandchildren, Matthew Dionne, Sarah Dionne, Hunter Rose Dionne, Devyn Dionne, Lee Dionne, Samuel Dionne, Zachary Dionne, Justin Dionne, Hannah Dionne, Christopher Dionne and Paul Dionne; her 4 dear great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Theresa was the sister of the late Rita Roucher, Edith Hogan, Marie Maddocks, and Marguerite Brown. Dionne Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Tuesday, May 28 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Theresa's Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Rd., Dracut. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, 1251 Gorham St., Lowell. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to , 1661 Worcester Rd. #301, Framingham, MA 01701. To leave an online memory or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 23, 2019