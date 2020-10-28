1/1
Theresa C. (Lanergan) Hawley
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend

Billerica

Theresa C. (Lanergan) Hawley, age 75, beloved wife of George H. Hawley, to whom she was married 53 years, died Saturday at Lowell General Hospital after a lengthy illness.

She was born in Boston, June 19, 1945 a daughter of the late William N. and Mary E. (Belmore) Lanergan and lived in Dorchester before moving to Billerica 53 years ago.

Theresa was a well-known cat lover who volunteered with the Billerica Cat Care Coalition as well as Billerica Animal Control.

Besides her husband she is survived by one son, Kevin Hawley and his wife Melissa of Lunenburg; one daughter, Elizabeth Higgins of Haverhill as well as her five grandchildren, Katelyn, Jacob, Kayley, Darian and Dylan. She was the sister of the late Marylou Rittner.

It being her request there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Theresa's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Billerica Animal Control, 6 Good St., Billerica, MA 01821. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Theresa C. (Lanergan) Hawley

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved