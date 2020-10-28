Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend
Billerica
Theresa C. (Lanergan) Hawley, age 75, beloved wife of George H. Hawley, to whom she was married 53 years, died Saturday at Lowell General Hospital after a lengthy illness.
She was born in Boston, June 19, 1945 a daughter of the late William N. and Mary E. (Belmore) Lanergan and lived in Dorchester before moving to Billerica 53 years ago.
Theresa was a well-known cat lover who volunteered with the Billerica Cat Care Coalition as well as Billerica Animal Control.
Besides her husband she is survived by one son, Kevin Hawley and his wife Melissa of Lunenburg; one daughter, Elizabeth Higgins of Haverhill as well as her five grandchildren, Katelyn, Jacob, Kayley, Darian and Dylan. She was the sister of the late Marylou Rittner.
It being her request there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Theresa's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Billerica Animal Control, 6 Good St., Billerica, MA 01821. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com View the online memorial for Theresa C. (Lanergan) Hawley