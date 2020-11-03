1/1
Theresa C. Huard
1954 - 2020
Former Longtime Resident of Lowell; 66

Lowell

Theresa C. (Emond) Huard, age 66, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after a brief illness.

She was born in Lowell on March 31, 1954, a daughter of the late Paul and Cecile (Fisette) Emond. Theresa was a former longtime resident of Lowell.

Earlier in her life, she was employed as a computer technician with Sanders Associates for several years. Theresa enjoyed gardening and bowling for the Hi-Lo's Bowling League at Brunswick Lanes in Lowell.

She is survived by her sister, Pauline Vezina of Hudson, NH; a brother, Michael Emond and his wife, Lois, of Hooksett, NH; a former brother-in-law, Leo Vezina of Dracut; also many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Richard Emond and Patricia Emond.

Arrangements

Visitation will take place at the M. R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 11am to 12pm. A Committal Service will follow at the Pavilion at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. For those attending, facial coverings are respectfully required and social distancing measures will be in place. To share your thoughts and memories of Theresa, please visit www.LaurinFuneralHome.com



View the online memorial for Theresa C. Huard


Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Laurin Funeral Home
NOV
4
Committal
Pavilion at St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Laurin Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
