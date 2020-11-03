Former Longtime Resident of Lowell; 66
Lowell
Theresa C. (Emond) Huard, age 66, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after a brief illness.
She was born in Lowell on March 31, 1954, a daughter of the late Paul and Cecile (Fisette) Emond. Theresa was a former longtime resident of Lowell.
Earlier in her life, she was employed as a computer technician with Sanders Associates for several years. Theresa enjoyed gardening and bowling for the Hi-Lo's Bowling League at Brunswick Lanes in Lowell.
She is survived by her sister, Pauline Vezina of Hudson, NH; a brother, Michael Emond and his wife, Lois, of Hooksett, NH; a former brother-in-law, Leo Vezina of Dracut; also many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Richard Emond and Patricia Emond.
Arrangements
Visitation will take place at the M. R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 11am to 12pm. A Committal Service will follow at the Pavilion at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. For those attending, facial coverings are respectfully required and social distancing measures will be in place.