|
|
Theresa J. (Fortunata) Daniels, age 82, formerly of Wilmington, Billerica and Royal Palm Beach, FL., passed peacefully on January 19, 2020.
Theresa was the beloved wife of the late Francis G. Daniels, Sr, devoted mother of David Daniels Sr & wife Gloria, Cheryl Gambale & husband Jack, Stephen Daniels & wife Katherine all of Billerica, Kathleen Daniels-Bryan & husband Bill of Lowell, Frank Daniels Jr & wife Anna of West Palm Beach, FL and the late Michelle Mitchell. Loving grandmother of David Daniels Jr. & wife Tammy, Christopher Firicano & husband Michael, Andrew Daniels & fiance' Heydi, Cherie Cooke & husband Rusty, Kevin Gambale & wife Amy, John Gambale & wife Dianna, Shannon Flahive & husband Kevin, the late Stephen Daniels Jr., Billy Bryan Jr., Stephanie Daniels, Andrea Daniels, Staff Sgt. Frank Mitchell & wife Amy. Loving great-grandmother Steven, Kaitlyn, Jaxon, Rusty, Matthew, Jack, Maya, Ryan, Kara,Tessa, Kaitlyn, Natalie, Emily, Colby, Alyssa, Francis R. Jr "Riley", Tyler and Evalyn. Cherished daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine (Sarica) Fortunata, dear sister of Felix Fortunata & his wife Sheila of Tewksbury and the late Anthony Fortunata. Theresa is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Theresa's burial will take place at the Wildwood Cemetery, 233 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, on Friday, March 6th at 12:00 noon.
Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Theresa's Life on Saturday, March 7th from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the Billerica Elks, 14 Webb Brook Road, Billerica, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory may be made to Beacon Hospice, 290 Merrimack St., Suite 241, Lawrence, Ma. 01843.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from Mar. 4 to Mar. 31, 2020