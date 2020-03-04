Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa ((Fortunata)) Daniels

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa ((Fortunata)) Daniels Obituary
Theresa J. (Fortunata) Daniels, age 82, formerly of Wilmington, Billerica and Royal Palm Beach, FL., passed peacefully on January 19, 2020.
Theresa was the beloved wife of the late Francis G. Daniels, Sr, devoted mother of David Daniels Sr & wife Gloria, Cheryl Gambale & husband Jack, Stephen Daniels & wife Katherine all of Billerica, Kathleen Daniels-Bryan & husband Bill of Lowell, Frank Daniels Jr & wife Anna of West Palm Beach, FL and the late Michelle Mitchell. Loving grandmother of David Daniels Jr. & wife Tammy, Christopher Firicano & husband Michael, Andrew Daniels & fiance' Heydi, Cherie Cooke & husband Rusty, Kevin Gambale & wife Amy, John Gambale & wife Dianna, Shannon Flahive & husband Kevin, the late Stephen Daniels Jr., Billy Bryan Jr., Stephanie Daniels, Andrea Daniels, Staff Sgt. Frank Mitchell & wife Amy. Loving great-grandmother Steven, Kaitlyn, Jaxon, Rusty, Matthew, Jack, Maya, Ryan, Kara,Tessa, Kaitlyn, Natalie, Emily, Colby, Alyssa, Francis R. Jr "Riley", Tyler and Evalyn. Cherished daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine (Sarica) Fortunata, dear sister of Felix Fortunata & his wife Sheila of Tewksbury and the late Anthony Fortunata. Theresa is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Theresa's burial will take place at the Wildwood Cemetery, 233 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, on Friday, March 6th at 12:00 noon.
Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Theresa's Life on Saturday, March 7th from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the Billerica Elks, 14 Webb Brook Road, Billerica, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory may be made to Beacon Hospice, 290 Merrimack St., Suite 241, Lawrence, Ma. 01843.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from Mar. 4 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -