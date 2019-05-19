|
of Lowell LOWELL Theresa Georgette Gauthier, 91, of Lowell, formerly of Chelmsford, and Port Charlotte, FL, died Thursday, May 16 at Northwood Nursing Home.
She was married to the late Albert Gauthier, who died on June 27, 1996.
Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Albertine (Grady) Therrien. She attended St. Jeanne D'Arc High School.
She retired from Chelmsford Public Schools as a Teacher's Aide. She assisted teachers at North School and Parker School for many years.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and hosting family dinners and holidays. She also enjoyed dancing, cooking, Bingo and going to casinos.
She is survived by her children, Theresa Robinson of Lowell, Jeannine Hanson of Westford, Albert Gauthier of Lowell, Corrine Farinelli and her husband Angelo of Bluffton, SC, Cynthia Fawcett of N. Chelmsford and George Gauthier of Barrington, NH, two sisters, Rita Dean of Peterborough, NH. and Lucille Mullen of Merrimack, NH, 16 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was the mother of the late Michael Gauthier of Pennacook, NH. GAUTHIER Theresa Georgette Gauthier, of Lowell, MA, died Thursday, May 16. A period of visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM, at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 Noon at St. Marguerite D' Youville Church following the calling hours. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 19, 2019