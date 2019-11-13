|
Theresa (Melanson) Griffin
of Hollis, NH, formerly of Burlington, MA
Theresa (Melanson) Griffin of Hollis, NH, formerly of Burlington, MA, passed away November 10, 2019 at the age of 89. She was surrounded by her loving children. Theresa was raised and educated in Somerville MA, lived in Burlington, MA for 30 years where she raised her 8 children and for the past 35 years lived in Hollis, NH. She enjoyed gardening, quilting and swimming. Her most cherished times were those spent with her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Theresa was the daughter of the late John and Pauline Melanson. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo Griffin and the loving mother of Richard Griffin and wife Sally of Wetumpka AL, Gail Cauldwell and husband Paul of Wilmington MA, Gerald Griffin and Patricia Roy of Manchester NH, Patricia Lewis and husband Kevin of Burlington MA, David Griffin and Lynn Emmons of Tilton NH, Joan Lorden and husband Raymond of Hollis NH, John Griffin and wife Maria of Amherst NH and Barbara Jenkins and husband Michael of Hollis NH. She was the sister of James Melanson of Margate FL and the late Frank and John Melanson.
GRIFFIN - Theresa (Melanson) of Hollis, NH. Nov. 10, 2019. Visiting hours in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) PEPPERELL, MA on Thurs. Nov. 14 from 3 - 7 PM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Nov. 15 at 11 AM at the Parish of the Resurrection, 449 Broad St., NASHUA, NH. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to David's House, 461 Mt. Support Road, Lebanon, NH 03766or at www.davids-house.org. For online guestbook, please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 13, 2019