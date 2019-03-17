Home

of Tewksbury; 94

TEWKSBURY - Theresa J. (Gelineau) Goodnight died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Northwood Rehab after a brief illness. She was born in Lowell on November 21, 1924 and was daughter of the late George and Eva (Massicotte) Gelineau. Theresa was the devoted mother of D. Gary Goodnight of Bedford, NH, who predeceased her in 2006.

Theresa was one of nine children having five brothers, Leo, Roland, Charles, Robert and Clarence, three sisters, Lillian (Amorelli), Cecile (Tierney), and Pauline (O'Sullivan) all of whom predeceased her. Depending on the season, Theresa could usually be found cheering on the Patriots or the Red Sox.

Theresa was survived by many nieces and nephews, and will be dearly missed by all.

At her request services and interment will be private.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
