beloved mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother, aunt and friend
Theresa M. (Ward) Clark, 91, formerly of Dracut, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning at Brightview Senior Living in Billerica surrounded by her loving family.
She was the loving wife of the late Francis L. Clark.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, October 5, 1927, a daughter of the late Thomas and the late Eva (Dumais) Ward, she attended St. Patrick Grammar school, and was a graduate of St. Patrick Girl's High School in the Class of 1944.
Prior to her retirement, Theresa was a Tax Examiner for the Internal Revenue Service in the Andover office for over 20 years.
Theresa had several interests including following national politics, traveling, especially taking cruises with family and friends.
She is survived by two daughters Patricia C. Salem and her husband Thomas of Dracut and Karen A. Parkins and her husband Rex of Dracut; four grandchildren Timothy F. Parkins and his wife Hollie of Tyngsboro, Olivia J. Parkins and fiancé Shane Niven of Nashua, NH, Andrew R. Parkins and Shauna L. Salem both of Dracut; two great-grandchildren Makaylin and Liam Parkins; a brother James Ward and his wife Frances of Melbourne, FL; several nieces and nephews.
Theresa was also the sister of the late Gerald and John Ward.
The members of the family wish to extend their sincere appreciation to Leah and Rusyenne for their personal care and compassion along with the entire staff at Brightview Assisted Living Center in Billerica.
Friends may call the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 4 to 8 P.M. Friday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Saturday morning at ST. MICHAEL CHURCH at 10 o'clock followed by her burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to of Greater Lowell, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 20, 2019