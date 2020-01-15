Home

St Catherine's Office
107 N Main St
Westford, MA 01886
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish
107 N. Main St.
Westford, MA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish
107 N. Main St.
Westford, MA
Theresa M. (Boulard) Lagasse

Theresa M. (Boulard) Lagasse Obituary
1942 - 2020

WESTFORD

Theresa (Boulard) Lagasse 77, a lifelong resident of Westford passed away very peacefully Monday January 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends after an extended period of declining health. She was schooled through the Westford Public School system and worked at Raytheon Company for 20 years where she retired in 2000. Theresa is survived by her beloved husband Andre Lagasse with whom they recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother. Theresa cherished spending time with her family, especially their trips to The Ashworth by the Sea at Hampton Beach. For many years she also enjoyed camping on the weekends with family and friends, she loved going to the Wagon Wheel and Bayley's Resort Family Campgrounds. Socializing around her pool at home was one of her favorite things to do.

In addition to her beloved Andre, Theresa leaves her son Donald Lagasse and his wife Robin of Westford, Her daughter Darlene Winn and her husband John of Westford, Four beautiful Grandchildren and their significant others: Amanda Lagasse and her fiancé Josh Gammon of York, ME, Danielle Lagasse of Westford and her boyfriend Joseph Williams of Billerica, MA., DJ Lagasse and his wife Abigail of Chelmsford, MA, Tyler Winn of Westford, MA, Two beautiful great-grandchildren: Carter Gammon, 5 years old from York, ME, Aurora Lagasse, 2 months old from Chelmsford, MA, She also leaves many special nieces and nephews and is predeceased by her mother and father, Alice and Henry Boulard.

With heartfelt gratitude, we want to thank the health care aides as well as hospice for their extraordinary care.

LAGASSE

Mrs. Theresa M. (Boulard) Lagasse. Relatives and friends will be received on Friday morning from 9:30 to 11 am at St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, 107 N. Main St., Westford. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 11 a.m. Committal services will take place in St. Catherine Cemetery, Westford. In lieu of flowers, Theresa's family invites you to make a donation in her memory to the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Foundation. www.PSP.org.For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com. Arrangement by TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
