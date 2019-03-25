Theresa M. "Terry" Maddox

Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and in-law;



Theresa M. "Terry" (Hanson) Maddox, 84, of Rockport, MA, formerly of Pelham, NH and Lexington, MA, died Thursday afternoon March 21, 2019 at home surrounded by members of her loving family.



She was the wife of the late Edward Lee "Ed" Maddox who passed away February 24, 2016.



Terry was born in Saugus, Massachusetts, October 26, 1934, the daughter of the late Albert C. and the late Anna Irene (Doyle) Hanson.



A graduate of Malden Girl's Catholic High School, she went on to attend the former Chandler School for Women in Boston.



In addition to raising her six children, Terry lived a very active and full life. She volunteered at the USO in Boston at the Buddies Club, where she met her future husband. In Lexington, she was active in the PTO and Cub Scouts, and taught CCD at St. Brigid Church. Later, she was a member of the Red Hat Society of Pelham, the Hannah Dustin Quilt Guild of Hudson, NH, and Friends of the Library in Pelham (FLIP).



A longtime communicant of St. Patrick Church, she was also a member of the parish Bereavement Group.



An avid quilter, she had many creative pursuits and loved animals. Vacations with her family usually meant camping, often at Sebago Lake in Maine, but she enjoyed memorable trips with Ed, including to China and the Galapagos Islands.



Terry is survived by three daughters, Lorraine T. Arlan and her husband Aaron of Nashua, NH, Joanne I. Maddox Kinslow and her husband Thomas of Fayetteville, NY, and Mary P. Ghafoor and her husband Sajid of Rockport, MA; three sons, Christopher E. Maddox and his wife Sharon of White Hall, MD, David L. Maddox and his wife Martha of Manchester, NH, and Andrew P. Maddox and his wife Lisa of Rockport, MA; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law Betty Jo Canada of Vernon, TX; a brother-in-law Douglas Manning of Oklahoma City, OK; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



MADDOX - Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD., in PELHAM, from 4 to 7 PM, Tuesday, March 26. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Wednesday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in PELHAM at 10 o'clock followed by burial in the Gibson Cemetery. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory may direct them to the Pelham Food Pantry, 12 Main St., Pelham, NH 03076 or the Animal Rescue Network of New England (ARNNE), P.O. Box 1053, Pelham, NH 03076.