Dracut
Theresa M. (Normandin) Maille, 95, a lifelong resident of Dracut, died on May 3, 2020 at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell. She was the beloved wife of Emile J. Maille, who predeceased her in 2008.
Born in Lowell on March 31, 1925, the daughter of the late Arthur and Beatrice (Darisse) Normandin, Theresa graduated from Dracut High School in 1942 and then worked in Lowell at the Massachusetts Mohair Plush Company during World War II.
Theresa enjoyed her home and large garden, traveling with Emile, tending to her family, and cherishing each new grandchild she welcomed. A lifelong learner who was never idle, she mastered whatever she found interesting: gardening, braiding rugs, knitting, crocheting, reading, playing scrabble, and cooking. She loved spending time with her family, who all benefitted from the traditions she established through the years – Memorial Day barbeques, New Years in the French tradition, Halloween costume parties, and summer Sundays boating on Lake Nubanusit. During the holidays, her home was always filled with her large family. Among many remembrances her children will continue to cherish are the braided rugs she made for each of their homes. Her extended family will miss her very much.
A Eucharistic Minister, Parish Council member, and longtime communicant of St. Francis Church in Dracut, Theresa assisted in fundraising and planning for the church on Wheeler Road, built in 1996. She and Emile shared a deep fondness for Father Brian Kiely, who was pastor during the church's construction.
Theresa spent her last years under the care of D'Youville Senior Care's Commodore Unit. The family is very grateful for the loving kindness Theresa received from her nurses, CNAs, the activities staff (thank you Joyce and Usha!), and for the special attentions given by Sisters Gertrude, Pauline, and Cecile.
Theresa is survived by seven children and their spouses: Linda (Maille) and Richard Matte of Lovell, ME; Donna (Maille) and William Franz of Newburyport, MA; Richard and Priscilla (Spanos) Maille of Tyngsboro, MA; John and Christine (Orleans) Maille of Merrimack, NH; Thomas and Mellissa (Hamilton) Maille of Dunbarton, NH; Russell and Lisa (Stanko) Maille of Dunbarton, NH; and Kevin and Jerrilee (Nickerson) Maille of Raymond, NH; fourteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current gathering restrictions, Theresa's services were private. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Theresa's memory to D'Youville Senior Care, 981 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2020.