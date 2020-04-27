|
Theresa Marie Townshend
longtime resident of Lowell
Theresa Marie "Teri" (Patnaude) Townshend, age 81, a longtime resident of Lowell, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020, at her home in Zephyrhills, Florida. Teri was born in Troy, NY on August 9, 1938 and was raised in Bellows Falls, VT and Newport, NH. She married her husband of nearly 59 years, B. Douglas "Doug" Townshend, Jr., also of Lowell, on August 19, 1961. They raised their family and lived in Lowell until retiring to Florida in 2001. Teri was a school teacher in English in the Lowell School System at the Bartlett School and at Lowell high School. Following her career in teaching she worked for many years in the insurance industry. She was a 1960 graduate of Mount Saint Mary college near Concord, NH.
Teri was predeceased by her parents, Oliver L. Patnaude of Keene, NH and Marie (Fahey) Patnaude of Bellows Falls, VT. Teri is survived by her devoted husband, Doug; her sons, Bruce D. Townshend III and his fiancé Robin Bush of Linden, VA; Kevin T. Townshend and his wife Kris, of Zephyrhills. FL; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, who loved her dearly and will all miss her. Teri loved singing, reading, cooking, Farmville on Facebook, and being with her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the in Teri's name.
Published in Lowell Sun from Apr. 27 to May 20, 2020