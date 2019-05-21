|
|
Theresa Nora (Perry) Dufault
of Dracut; 81
DRACUT - Theresa Nora (Perry) Dufault, age 81, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at her home in Dracut surrounded by her loving family after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Robert G. Dufault, Sr. with whom she would have celebrated 60 years of marriage on June 27.
She was born in Tewksbury on March 6, 1938, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Paquette) Perry. Theresa was a longtime resident of Dracut since 1970 and a communicant of St. Rita Parish.
In her early years, she was employed as a toe beater at Casual Shoe in Lowell for several years. Theresa enjoyed the holidays, decorating, shopping, crafts, going to yard sales, church fairs and Building 19. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Besides her husband, Bob, she is survived by her two children, Robert Dufault, Jr. and his wife, Michelle of Tyngsborough and Jo Anne Hamilton and her husband, Gary of Pepperell; her siblings, Pete Perry, Raymond Perry, William Perry and his wife, Jane, all of Dracut, Roland Cole and his wife, Nancy, Claire Nutt and her husband, Ken, all of Dracut, Rita Gagnon and and her husband, Morris of Maine, and Eileen Rousseau and her husband, Armand of Dracut; her grandchildren, Collette Wooodward and her husband, Donny of Ayer, Danielle Chiasson and her husband, Jonas of Winchendon, Derek Murphy and his wife, KayLee of Pepperell and Jacqueline Dufault of Dracut; one step grandchild Lindsey Hamilton and her son, James Dylan Livingston; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Caleb, Zoie, Tristen, Lyrik and Benjamin; her sisters-in-law, Patricia Perry and Lucille Perry, both of Dracut; also many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Roger, Robert, Richard, Pauline and Grace Perry and Doris Poirier.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to Erik Rousseau, Maureen Morasse, hospice care nurse, Brandy and charge nurse Monica for the special care given to her throughout her illness
DUFAULT - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Theresa's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Thursday, May 23 from 4 to 7pm. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10 o'clock at St. Rita Church, Lowell. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the at - To share your thoughts and memories of Theresa, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 21, 2019