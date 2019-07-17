Lowell Sun Obituaries
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish
107 N. Main St.
WESTFORD, MA
View Map
Theresa (Tocio) Nylander


1928 - 2019
Theresa (Tocio) Nylander Obituary
formerly of Lexington

WESTFORD

Theresa (Tocio) Nylander, of Westford and formerly of Lexington, passed away peacefully at Westford House on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard W. Nylander who died in 2010.

She was born in Cambridge on December 26, 1928 and was a daughter of the late Jerome B. and Mary C. (Catalano) Tocio.

In her younger years, Theresa was employed at Symmes Hospital in Arlington and later as a manager at Anton's Cleaners. Theresa will be remembered for her love of family gatherings, planning for Holiday parties, playing Canasta and making puzzles while enjoying time at the lake with her family. She also loved watching her New England Patriots. Theresa was a communicant of St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish where she taught CCD for many years.

Theresa was a loving mother to Stephanie Tocci and her partner Paul Hamel of Westford and the late Christine Harrington Eklund. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Stacey Cremens of Billerica, Michael Harrington and his wife Suzanne of Osterville, Stephanie Newton of Lowell, Kimberly Breton and her husband Craig of Florida and Brian Tocci and his wife Isabella of Winthrop, eight great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings; John, Edward and Jerome Tocio, Rachel Levinthal and Mildred Preziosi.

Nylander

Visitation will be held from 8:00 am - 9:00 am on Friday at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 o'clock at St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, 107 N. Main St., WESTFORD. Interment in St. Catherine of Alexandria Cemetery, WESTFORD. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, 107 N. Main St. Westford, MA 01886.



Published in Lowell Sun on July 17, 2019
