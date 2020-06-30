Beloved Matriarch of 104 descendants
Pelham
Theresa P. (Dube) Desell, 89, of Northwood, New Hampshire, peacefully passed away on June 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Bucky's Cove on Northwood Lake. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis "Bucky" Desell.
Born in Greenwich, Connecticut, daughter of the late Jerome O. and the late Estelle (Nadeau) Dube, she was born on her father's birthday, February 14, 1931, which she also shared with an older sister, Valentine.
In 1990 Terry retired from Gould-Modicon, in Andover, MA. After retiring she kept busy in the Pelham community, where she lived for the next 25 years, working at the before-school care program; volunteering at the Pelham Senior Center; and later working as the Cook for the Council on Aging at the Pelham Senior Center. For many years in the 70's to the 90's, Terry and Bucky were owners of Tasty Buffet Catering in Methuen, MA. She enjoyed cooking for her family, friends and their customers.
She was a Past President of The American Legion, Post 122 Auxiliary, and former Vice President, of the Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Post 8349, both in Methuen, MA. She was also a member of the Board, of the Pelham Council on Aging.
Terry and Bucky were 25-year campers at Cascade Campground in Loudon, NH, where they enjoyed making memories with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling, loved playing bingo, and was an avid cribbage player. Terry was also a loyal Red Sox and Patriots fan.
She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law; Judy and Norm Royce of Northwood, NH; Joyce and Peter Seigler of Alton, NH; Kathy and Paul LeBlanc of Derry, NH; Diana and Eugene Casey of Methuen, MA; Denise and Alan Farris of Lawrence, MA. Sons and daughters-in-law; John and Cheri Slauter of Largo, FL; Paul and Debra Slauter of Lawrence, MA; and Louis G. Desell of Methuen, MA. She was loved and cherished by 31 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandsons.
She is also survived by sister Val Morin of RI; brothers Larry Dube and his wife Colleen of Derry; Richard Dube of Manchester; and Paul (Pete) Dube and his wife Elaine of Methuen, MA "Auntie Terry" was loved by many nieces and nephews; and will be dearly missed by the many friends whom she loved and regarded as family.
Terry was predeceased by her late husband, John R. Slauter, Sr.; late husband John J. "Mickey" Howard; sons David and Danny Desell; and great-grandson Matthew Slauter. Sisters Lena Bernard, Irene Silva, Aline and Joyce Dube; brothers Albert "Ray"; Edgar; Alfred; and Omer Dube.
Desell
In light of the Covid - 19 health crisis and restrictions a private graveside service was held at the Gibson Cemetery in Pelham. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. The family requests those wishing to make contributions in her memory consider the Alzheimer's Association; or Diabetes Association of America. Arrangements by the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME – PELHAM, NH – (603) 635-3333.
View the online memorial for Theresa P. Desell
Pelham
Theresa P. (Dube) Desell, 89, of Northwood, New Hampshire, peacefully passed away on June 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Bucky's Cove on Northwood Lake. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis "Bucky" Desell.
Born in Greenwich, Connecticut, daughter of the late Jerome O. and the late Estelle (Nadeau) Dube, she was born on her father's birthday, February 14, 1931, which she also shared with an older sister, Valentine.
In 1990 Terry retired from Gould-Modicon, in Andover, MA. After retiring she kept busy in the Pelham community, where she lived for the next 25 years, working at the before-school care program; volunteering at the Pelham Senior Center; and later working as the Cook for the Council on Aging at the Pelham Senior Center. For many years in the 70's to the 90's, Terry and Bucky were owners of Tasty Buffet Catering in Methuen, MA. She enjoyed cooking for her family, friends and their customers.
She was a Past President of The American Legion, Post 122 Auxiliary, and former Vice President, of the Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Post 8349, both in Methuen, MA. She was also a member of the Board, of the Pelham Council on Aging.
Terry and Bucky were 25-year campers at Cascade Campground in Loudon, NH, where they enjoyed making memories with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling, loved playing bingo, and was an avid cribbage player. Terry was also a loyal Red Sox and Patriots fan.
She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law; Judy and Norm Royce of Northwood, NH; Joyce and Peter Seigler of Alton, NH; Kathy and Paul LeBlanc of Derry, NH; Diana and Eugene Casey of Methuen, MA; Denise and Alan Farris of Lawrence, MA. Sons and daughters-in-law; John and Cheri Slauter of Largo, FL; Paul and Debra Slauter of Lawrence, MA; and Louis G. Desell of Methuen, MA. She was loved and cherished by 31 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandsons.
She is also survived by sister Val Morin of RI; brothers Larry Dube and his wife Colleen of Derry; Richard Dube of Manchester; and Paul (Pete) Dube and his wife Elaine of Methuen, MA "Auntie Terry" was loved by many nieces and nephews; and will be dearly missed by the many friends whom she loved and regarded as family.
Terry was predeceased by her late husband, John R. Slauter, Sr.; late husband John J. "Mickey" Howard; sons David and Danny Desell; and great-grandson Matthew Slauter. Sisters Lena Bernard, Irene Silva, Aline and Joyce Dube; brothers Albert "Ray"; Edgar; Alfred; and Omer Dube.
Desell
In light of the Covid - 19 health crisis and restrictions a private graveside service was held at the Gibson Cemetery in Pelham. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. The family requests those wishing to make contributions in her memory consider the Alzheimer's Association; or Diabetes Association of America. Arrangements by the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME – PELHAM, NH – (603) 635-3333.
View the online memorial for Theresa P. Desell
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 30, 2020.