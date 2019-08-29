Lowell Sun Obituaries
Services
Davis Funeral Home
1 Lock Street
Nashua, NH 03064-2238
(603) 883-3401
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
1 Lock Street
Nashua, NH 03064-2238
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
1 Lock Street
Nashua, NH 03064-2238
Theresa (Leone) Rautenberg

Theresa (Leone) Rautenberg Obituary
of Nashua, NH; 57

Theresa (Leone) Rautenberg 57, of Nashua, NH died Friday August 23, 2019.

Born on January 12, 1962 in Boston, MA. she was the daughter of Robert and Carol (Seluta) Leone of Tewksbury, MA. She was the loving wife of Kevin Rautenberg of Nashua, NH which whom she married on March 3, 2012.

She was a former employee of Nashua Eye Associates where she was in a customer support position. Theresa loved gardening and was especially fond of roses, the majority of her time was spent with her grandchildren that she provided day care for. She will be sorely missed.

Survivors include one son Ryan Sullivan and his fiance' Amanda Mallardo of Lowell, MA; two daughters, Kristin Silva and her husband Eduardo of Lowell, MA, Lindsey Sullivan and her companion Michael Meek of Nashua, NH; three stepsons, Corey Rautenberg of Manchester, NH, Kyle Rautenberg of Nashua, NH and Brandon Rautenberg of Concord, NH; five grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; two brothers, Thomas Leone and his companion Carlene Zaccardi of Manchester, NH, Ronald Leone and his wife Linda of Derry, NH; and a sister, Debora Baldwin and her husband Robert of North Carolina.

Rautenberg

A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 11:00-12:00 with a Celebration of Life Service following at 12:00pm in The chapel of the DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, One Lock St., Nashua, NH 03064. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's loving memory to: St. Jude Children Research Hospital – New England Regional Office, 313 Washington St. Ste 310, Newton, MA 02458, or https://www.stjude.org/. An online guest book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com, (603-883-3401) "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER".



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 29, 2019
