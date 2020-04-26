|
|
loving wife, mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother, sister
Lowell
Theresa S. (Berard) Sawyer, 85, a longtime resident of the Centralville section of Lowell, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Maurice A. Sawyer, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage.
Born in Lowell, on June 6, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Jeanne (Carignan) Berard.
Terry's generous and compassionate heart filled her home with love, joy, family and friends.
Prior to her retirement, Terry was employed as a nurse's aide at the Lowell General Hospital.
A devout Catholic, she was a communicant of the former St. Louis de France Church. For several years, Terry volunteered her time at the D'Youville Life and Wellness Community. She was a member of the Centralville Senior Citizens' Club and the D'Youville Manor Ladies' Guild.
Terry leaves two daughters and a son-in-law, Lucille and Peter Richards, and Kathleen Sawyer; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Borrelli and her husband William, and Paul Sawyer Richards; a great-grandson, William Anthony Borrelli, III; two brothers, Donald Berard, John Berard and his wife Lois; a brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law, Elphege Laurent, Sue Berard and Theresa Berard; several nieces and nephews. Theresa was a sister of the late Yvette Champagne, Claire Laurent, Aline Laurent, Jeannette Bedard, Irene, Cecile, Emile, Paul, Robert, Maurice, Raymond and Andre Berard.
Funeral Services were private. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at a later date. For those who wish, donations in her memory may be made to the . For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
View the online memorial for Theresa S. (Berard) Sawyer
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 26, 2020