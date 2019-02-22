Theresa Savard

lifelong resident of Lowell; 87



LOWELL - Theresa (Leclair) Savard, age 87, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Palm Center in Chelmsford after a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Raymond Savard.



She was born in Dracut on July 20, 1931, a daughter of the late Joseph and Alma (Sicard) (Rainville) Leclair. Theresa was a lifelong resident of Lowell and a communicant of the former St. Jean Baptiste Parish.



Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a supervisor in the linen room at the former St. Joseph Hospital in Lowell for twenty eight years. Theresa enjoyed walking around downtown Lowell, shopping, sewing and crocheting.



She is survived by her two daughters, Pauline Arcand and her companion,Jeffrey Matte of Lowell and Irene Normandeau and her husband, George of Saugus; a dear granddaughter, Lisa Cobb of Las Vegas, NV; a brother, Raymond Leclair of Pelham, NH; a son-in-law, Robert Arcand and a dear sister-in-law, Irene Rainville, both of Lowell; also several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Paul and Roland Savard and sister of the late Alphonse Rainville and Lorraine Carignan.



SAVARD - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Theresa's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Sunday, Feb. 24 from 2 to 5pm. Funeral Monday morning with a prayer service to take place at the Funeral Home at 11 o'clock. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.