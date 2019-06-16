Lowell Sun Obituaries
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel at Edson Cemetery
1375 Gorham St.
Lowell, MA
Theresa (Paquin) Shanley

of Lowell

LOWELL

Theresa (Paquin) Shanley, age 88, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 peacefully at home. She was the wife of the late Charles Shanley.

She was born in Lowell on October 21, 1930, daughter of the late Donat and Marie (Perigny) Paquin. Theresa was a lifelong resident of Lowell. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved nothing more than spending time with her family.

She is survived by her five children, Nancy Shanley of Lowell, Edward Shanley and his wife, Diane of Chelmsford, Charles Shanley, Jr. and his wife Michelle of Lowell, Robert Shanley and his wife, Melissa of Pelham and James Shanley and his wife, Laura of Billerica; also 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Deborah, Barbara, and Sheila (Bridgette) Shanley.

Theresa was cherished by her two home health aides for over 3 years, Rita Warren and Anna DelFavero.

SHANLEY

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a prayer service on Friday, June 21 at 1pm at the Chapel at Edson Cemetery, 1375 Gorham St., Lowell. Arrangements are in the care of the Laurin Funeral Home, Lowell. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations in her name to: Merrimack Valley Hospice 360 Merrimack St #9, Lawrence MA 01843. To share your thoughts and memories of Theresa, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on June 16, 2019
