TEWKSBURY – M. Theresa (Beaudoin) age 90, died peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 14. She was the beloved wife of Stanley A. Zaremba, who died in February 2000. She lived in Andover and Venice, FL, most of her life. Daughter of the late Stanislaus and Rose (Caron) Beaudoin. She leaves her children; Stephan A. Zaremba, and his wife Sharon (O'Neill) of Tewksbury, with whom she resided for the past four years, Cindy McGregor of Sandown, NH, Robert A. Zaremba and his wife Dawn (Court) of Hudson, NH, Christopher Zaremba of Ipswich, Lynn Gagnon and her husband John of Atkinson, NH; ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; brother-in-law Steve Zaremba of Methuen; sister-in-law, Anne Kvaraitis of FL; many nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by her siblings, Runa Perrault, Rita Lafontaine, Charles Beaudoin, Stanley Beaudoin, and Irene Mimno.
Memorial Visiting Hours
Sunday, January 19, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Memorial prayers will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Private burial will be in Spring Grove Cemetery in Andover. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the of N.E., P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or or the M.A.S.P.C.A. Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 or visit www.mspca.org The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Zaremba family. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.comM
