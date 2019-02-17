Therese A. Gauthier

1951 - 2019



LOWELL - Miss. Therese A. Gauthier, age 68, a longtime resident of Lowell, passed away suddenly on February 13, 2019 at the Lowell General Hospital.



Born in Lowell on January 11, 1951, she was a daughter of the late Charles Z. and Marie Alice (Martin) Gauthier.



She was a parishioner of the former Ste Jeanne d'Arc Church and was very involved with several local prayer groups.



Prior to her retirement, she worked as a home health aide, a ministry she enjoyed for many years.



Therese was the sister of the late Gerard Gauthier and the late Pauline Gauthier; she is survived by many dear friends.



GAUTHIER - Therese A. Gauthier. Friends are invited to her visitation on Wednesday morning from 8:15 to 9:15 am, at the R.W. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 308 Pawtucket St., Lowell. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 10 am, in the Parish of St. Rita, 158 Mammoth Rd., Lowell. Burial will in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those wishing may make a memorial donation in her memory to St. Vincent de Paul, St. Rita Conference, P. O. Box 914, Lowell, MA 01853. For online condolences, please visit www.martinfuneralhome.net. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 17, 2019