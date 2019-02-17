Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland W. Martin Funeral Home
308 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 454-5214
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Roland W. Martin Funeral Home
308 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Parish of St. Rita
158 Mammoth Rd
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Therese Gauthier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese A. Gauthier


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Therese A. Gauthier Obituary
Therese A. Gauthier
1951 - 2019

LOWELL - Miss. Therese A. Gauthier, age 68, a longtime resident of Lowell, passed away suddenly on February 13, 2019 at the Lowell General Hospital.

Born in Lowell on January 11, 1951, she was a daughter of the late Charles Z. and Marie Alice (Martin) Gauthier.

She was a parishioner of the former Ste Jeanne d'Arc Church and was very involved with several local prayer groups.

Prior to her retirement, she worked as a home health aide, a ministry she enjoyed for many years.

Therese was the sister of the late Gerard Gauthier and the late Pauline Gauthier; she is survived by many dear friends.

GAUTHIER - Therese A. Gauthier. Friends are invited to her visitation on Wednesday morning from 8:15 to 9:15 am, at the R.W. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 308 Pawtucket St., Lowell. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 10 am, in the Parish of St. Rita, 158 Mammoth Rd., Lowell. Burial will in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those wishing may make a memorial donation in her memory to St. Vincent de Paul, St. Rita Conference, P. O. Box 914, Lowell, MA 01853. For online condolences, please visit www.martinfuneralhome.net.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roland W. Martin Funeral Home
Download Now