Archambault Funeral Home
309 Pawtucket St
Lowell, MA 01854
978-459-9315
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Archambault Funeral Home
309 Pawtucket St
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Francis Parish
115 Wheeler Road
Dracut, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Patrick Cemetery
Lowell, MA
View Map
Therese A. Taylor


1928 - 2019
Therese A. Taylor Obituary
A longtime resident of the Highlands section of Lowell

Lowell

Therese A. (Bedard) Taylor, age 91, a longtime resident of the Highlands section of Lowell passed away peacefully on Monday September 2, 2019 following a brief illness at the Lowell General Hospital with her loving family by her side.

She was the beloved wife of the late Donald L. Taylor who passed away in 1995.

Therese was born in Lowell, MA on June 19, 1928 she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Irene (Fontaine) Bedard. She attended St. Joseph Grammer School and was a graduate of Lowell Vocational High School.

Prior to her retirement she has been employed for several years by the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, Bedford, MA working in Dietetics.

Therese was an avid Boston Red Sox fan , she also enjoyed the opera and was an old movie buff.

She is survived by her loving children: Robert N. Taylor and his wife Eileen Shay of Lowell, Patricia A. Gaudette of Tyngsborough, Michelle J. Taylor and her partner Carol Deveau of Danville, NH and Brian A. Taylor of Lowell.Her brother Rene J. Bedard of Dracut. Her son-in-law Norman J. Beaumier of Lowell. Also survived by her 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews.

She was the loving mother of the late Celeste I. Beaumier and loving sister to the late Jeannette Lebel, Gerard Bedard, Donald Bedard and Robert Bedard her twin brother.

Taylor

Family and friends may call on Thursday Sept 5, 2019 from 4 to 8 apm, at the Archambault Funeral Home, 309 Pawtucket St. Lowell, MA. Therese's funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday morning at 9:00 at St. Francis Parish, 115 Wheeler Road, Dracut, MA. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell, MA. Funeral Director Victor J. Archambault Jr. (978 459 9315).



View the online memorial for Therese A. Taylor
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
