TEWKSBURY
Therese B. Lewis, a resident of Tewksbury and formerly of Lowell, died April 24, 2020 at the age of 95, at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell.
She was the wife of the late James E. Lewis who died in 2001.
Therese was born in Lowell on April 12th, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Borromee E.
Paradis and Marie Louise (Soucy) Paradis.
She attended St. Joseph elementary and High schools.
Therese was an excellent homemaker and very much enjoyed cooking, sewing, laughter and most of all, her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Suzanne Lewis of Tewksbury, and Kathleen Sanford and her husband David of Kingston, NH; four grandchildren, Mary Sparks and her husband Jamie of Melrose, MA, Christine Conner and her husband Roger of Newfields, NH, John Sanford of Portsmouth NH, and Elizabeth Sanford of Manchester, NH, as well as five great grandchildren.
Therese is also survived by three sisters, Doris Hines and her husband Harold of Tewksbury, Irene Boucher and her husband Roger of Westford, MA, and Priscilla Dragon of Chelmsford, MA, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by three brothers and a sister; Reverend Roger Paradis, OMI, Arthur Paradis, Roland Paradis, and Laurette Wagner.
Due to current public health circumstances, services for Therese were private. Interment was at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury.
Donations in her memory may be made to Massachusetts Citizens for Life, 529 Main Street, Boston, MA 02129 or to D'Youville Senior Care, 981 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854.
Expressions of sympathy and support may be mailed to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876. Attn: Lewis Family or by leaving a condolence message at www.farmeranddee.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 1, 2020.