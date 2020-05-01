Therese B. Lewis
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Therese's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TEWKSBURY

Therese B. Lewis, a resident of Tewksbury and formerly of Lowell, died April 24, 2020 at the age of 95, at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell.

She was the wife of the late James E. Lewis who died in 2001.

Therese was born in Lowell on April 12th, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Borromee E.

Paradis and Marie Louise (Soucy) Paradis.

She attended St. Joseph elementary and High schools.

Therese was an excellent homemaker and very much enjoyed cooking, sewing, laughter and most of all, her family.

She is survived by two daughters, Suzanne Lewis of Tewksbury, and Kathleen Sanford and her husband David of Kingston, NH; four grandchildren, Mary Sparks and her husband Jamie of Melrose, MA, Christine Conner and her husband Roger of Newfields, NH, John Sanford of Portsmouth NH, and Elizabeth Sanford of Manchester, NH, as well as five great grandchildren.

Therese is also survived by three sisters, Doris Hines and her husband Harold of Tewksbury, Irene Boucher and her husband Roger of Westford, MA, and Priscilla Dragon of Chelmsford, MA, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was pre-deceased by three brothers and a sister; Reverend Roger Paradis, OMI, Arthur Paradis, Roland Paradis, and Laurette Wagner.

Due to current public health circumstances, services for Therese were private. Interment was at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury.

Donations in her memory may be made to Massachusetts Citizens for Life, 529 Main Street, Boston, MA 02129 or to D'Youville Senior Care, 981 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854.

Expressions of sympathy and support may be mailed to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876. Attn: Lewis Family or by leaving a condolence message at www.farmeranddee.com



View the online memorial for Therese B. Lewis

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved