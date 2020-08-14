1/
Therese C. Pierce
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Therese's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Therese C. (Plourde) Pierce, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, with her family by her side.

Born in Lowell on March 30, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Ludovic and Lillian (Vigneault) Plourde.

She was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and was a parishioner of Ste. Marguerite d'Youville Parish.

Prior to her retirement, she worked for the government as a procurement specialist at Hanscomb Air Force Base in Bedford for over 38 years.

Therese was an extremely generous person who always put others needs before her own. She loved shopping and was always willing to support a charity or cause.

She is survived by her husband, Sylvester Pierce; a sister and brother in law, Louise and Normand Lafortune; a brother and sister in law, Normand and Margaret Plourde; a brother in law, Joseph Rando; nieces and nephews, Elaine Enis and her husband Peter, George Lafortune, Dr. Peter Plourde and his wife Nicole, David Rando, Paige Lafortune, Renée Lafortune, Cody Enis, Joseph Rando and Henry Plourde; eight step children, David Pierce, Judith Pierce, William Pierce, Sylvia Fitzgerald, Maryann Plummer, Valence Pierce, Cheryl Newcomb and Patricia Pierce; and dear friends.

She was also the sister of the late Pauline Rando.

Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Saturday morning from 8:00 to 9:15 a.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsborough. Committal prayers will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those attending the services will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing to ensure everyone's safety. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation in her memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA 01826. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfhuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Therese C. Pierce


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
08:00 - 09:15 AM
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
(978) 419-4954
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved