Therese C. (Plourde) Pierce, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, with her family by her side.
Born in Lowell on March 30, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Ludovic and Lillian (Vigneault) Plourde.
She was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and was a parishioner of Ste. Marguerite d'Youville Parish.
Prior to her retirement, she worked for the government as a procurement specialist at Hanscomb Air Force Base in Bedford for over 38 years.
Therese was an extremely generous person who always put others needs before her own. She loved shopping and was always willing to support a charity or cause.
She is survived by her husband, Sylvester Pierce; a sister and brother in law, Louise and Normand Lafortune; a brother and sister in law, Normand and Margaret Plourde; a brother in law, Joseph Rando; nieces and nephews, Elaine Enis and her husband Peter, George Lafortune, Dr. Peter Plourde and his wife Nicole, David Rando, Paige Lafortune, Renée Lafortune, Cody Enis, Joseph Rando and Henry Plourde; eight step children, David Pierce, Judith Pierce, William Pierce, Sylvia Fitzgerald, Maryann Plummer, Valence Pierce, Cheryl Newcomb and Patricia Pierce; and dear friends.
She was also the sister of the late Pauline Rando.
Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Saturday morning from 8:00 to 9:15 a.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsborough. Committal prayers will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those attending the services will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing to ensure everyone's safety. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation in her memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA 01826. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfhuneralhome.com
