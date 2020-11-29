Therese L. Greaves (Martin), a longtime resident of Dracut, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. She was 90.
Therese was born in Lowell on November 16, 1930 to the late Wilfred J. and Germaine Martin (Nault). She was raised in Lowell in a family of nine children and was graduate of Lowell High School.
Therese was married to her beloved husband, the late Henry C. Greaves on May 10, 1952. The couple settled in Dracut where they raised their family and were longtime residents, until her recent move to a local nursing home. Therese was a faith-filled woman and longtime parishioner of St. Therese Parish in Dracut.
Prior to her retirement, she had a long career with the Nashua Bindery where she worked in the book manufacturing industry for many years.
Therese was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially during the holidays. Therese enjoyed cooking, shopping and traveling. Despite her petite frame, she had a tremendous love for dining out and desserts, and never passed up an opportunity for ice cream. Therese appreciated fine clothing and had a beautiful wardrobe.
In addition to her parents, Therese was predeceased by her husband, Henry C. Greaves in 2008; her son-in-law, David Clark; her brother, Emile Martin; her sister, Fleurette Ouellette; her sister-in-law, Yvonne Martin; and her brother-in-law, Harold Peters. She is survived by two daughters, Glenda M. Greaves and Terry M. Clark of Westford; five grandchildren, Katie Loikith, Patrick Clark, Alexander Clark, A. Joseph Leblanc and Jonathan Leblanc; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Rita Peters of Dracut; five brothers, Omer G. Martin and his wife, Rosemarie of Pelham, Wilfred Martin and his wife, Dolores of Dracut, Marcel Martin and his wife, Janet of Dracut, Antonio Martin of Dracut and Normand Martin and his wife, Alice of Chelmsford; a sister-in-law, Carol Martin of Pelham; a brother-in-law, Normand Ouellette of Nashua; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Marguerite D'Youville Parish, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Committal services with follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. For everyone's safety, those attending the services must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Nursing home residents are a vulnerable and often overlooked population with complex care needs. In lieu of flowers or donations, please take a minute to contact the Massachusetts legislators below and ask for their support of legislature requiring nursing homes in Massachusetts to allow the installation of video cameras or other monitoring devices. Please contact: House Members: James Arciero - James.Arciero@mahouse.gov, Ruth Balser - Ruth.Balser@mahouse.gov or Senate Member: Patricia Jehlen - Patricia.Jehlen@masenate.gov.
