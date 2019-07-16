|
|
lifelong resident of Lowell; 90
LOWELL
Therese Lucille (Deneault) Pintal, age 90, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Armand Pintal, who died in 2002.
She was born in Lowell on February 21, 1929, and was a daughter of the late Euclide and Marie Louise (Breault) Deneault. She attended the the former St. Joseph Elementary School and St. Joseph High School for Girls, both in Lowell.
Therese spent most of her life tending to the needs of her home and family. Later in life she was employed as an inspector for Comet Products Inc. in Chelmsford.
She was a longtime communicant of the former Ste. Jeanne d'Arc Parish in Lowell.
Therese's family remembers her as being a very easy going woman and would never complain, even during life's toughest times. The most important things to her in life were her faith and her loving family, especially her adoring grandchildren and great- grandson.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox and traveling, especially to places with special religious significance.
Therese is survived by her four sons, Richard Pintal and his wife Mary King of Chatham, Marc Pintal and his wife Suzanne of Nashua, NH, Paul Pintal and his wife Jennifer of Dracut, and Michael Pintal of Westminster, CO; her two daughters, Lorraine "Lori" Pintal of Lowell and Rita Phinney of Goffstown, NH; four grandchildren, Eric Phinney and his companion Sarah Laforge of Nashua, NH, Stephanie Davis and her husband Benjamin of White River Jct., VT, Sara Sokolowski and her husband Joseph of Derry, NH, and Allison Harding and her husband David of Portsmouth, NH; her great-grandson, Eli Earl Davis; two sisters, Simone Nicosia of Dracut and Doris Deneault of Methuen; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late Roland Deneault, Albert Deneault, Robert Deneault, Jean Pedersen, and Rachel Deneault.
PINTAL
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Therese's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Church in Dracut. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Therese's memory to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843 or to RARA, 295 High St., Lowell, MA 01852. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 16, 2019