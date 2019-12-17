|
|
Queen of the Royal Red Hats of Pelham;
Pelham, NH
Therese P. "Terri" (Bergeron) Parent, 81, of Pelham, NH, died unexpectedly and peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at her home.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, July 7, 1938, a daughter of the late Joseph and the late Pearl (Jackson) Bergeron, she attended Dracut and Lowell schools. She was previously employed by Brox Industries in Dracut and later worked for and retired from Capital Distributors in Dracut.
Terri remained active in retirement with Pelham's Hobbs Community Center and was the reigning Queen of the Pelham Royal Red Hats social, a local interpretation based on the international society for woman age 50 and beyond. She enjoyed the Royal Red Hat's social activities, conversation and the opportunity to connect with old friends and make new ones. A seriously skilled knitter, she also enjoyed her Monday's knitter's group where they worked on projects, created charitable donations and enjoyed each other's company.
Terri is survived by her loving daughter Pauline A. Parent of Pelham; her foster daughter Laureen Garzone of New York; two sisters Blanche Petroski and her husband Steven, Jeanne DiRocco and her husband Tony all of Pelham, NH; and one brother, Roger Bergeron of Alton Bay, NH. She was most widely known simply as Auntie Terri to many nieces and nephews.
Parent
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Visitation on Thursday December 19, 2019 at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 2 to 3:30 P.M. followed by her Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 3:30 P.M. Private Committal Services will be held at a later date. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Pelham Council on Aging, c/o Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Rd., Pelham, NH 03076 or ARNNE , P.O. Box 1053, Pelham, NH 03076. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
View the online memorial for Therese P. "Terri" Parent
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 17, 2019