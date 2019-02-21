Therese Pelletier

lifelong resident of Lawrence; 89



Therese Pelletier, 89, a lifelong resident of Lawrence, returned to the Lord on February 17, 2019 at Mary Immaculate Nursing/ Restorative Center. The daughter of the late Stanislas and Malvina (Thibodeau) Pelletier, Therese was born in Lawrence on September 7, 1929.



Therese graduated from Sacred Heart Grammar and High Schools. She was employed briefly, then mental illness plagued her for the rest of her life. Therese was predeceased by her two sisters: Emelie Pelletier and Sister Edna Pelletier SMSM, five brothers: Leo, George, Peter, Joseph (Gerard), and Ludger Pelletier. She is survived by one brother, Paul Pelletier of Lawrence, and many nieces and nephews.



PELLETIER - In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Therese's name to Mary Immaculate Nursing/Restorative Center, Attn: Development Office, 172 Lawrence St., Lawrence, MA 01841.



Family and friends are invited to attend Therese's funeral Mass on Saturday, February 23, at 9:00 am at St. Patrick Church in Lawrence. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Andover. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Rd., Dracut, MA. Online condolences may be shared at www.racicotfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary