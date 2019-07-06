|
longtime resident of Dracut; 92
DRACUT
Therese R. (Fauvel) (Theriault) Elie, 92, a longtime resident of Dracut died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Palm Center in Chelmsford. She was the wife of the late Roger P. Elie who died in 2006 and the late George W. Theriault who died in 1983.
She was born in Lowell on October 16, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Romeo and Alice (Hebert) Fauvel. She received her education in Lowell schools.
Prior to her retirement, Therese was employed for many years as an assembler by Honeywell in Brighton. Earlier in her career she was employed by Symphonics in Lowell.
She loved doing jigsaw puzzles and playing bingo and casino games. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
Therese is survived by her three sons, George Theriault of Manchester, NH, Richard Theriault and his wife Georgette of Belmont, NH, and Paul Theriault and his wife Jane of Somersworth, NH; five grandchildren, Lisa, David, Dennis, Denise, and Diane; her dear friend, Deborah Sousa of Chelmsford; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Therese's family would like to thank the staff of the Palm Center for their care and compassion throughout her stay there.
ELIE
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Therese's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Sunday from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM followed by her Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Therese's memory to the . For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 6, 2019