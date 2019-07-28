|
Therese (Gannon) Terris
formerly of Billerica, MA; 87
Therese (Gannon) Terris, of Sun City, Arizona, passed away at the age of 87 on June 17, 2019. Born and brought up in Billerica, MA, she is survived by: daughter, Mary T. Smith of NH; daughter, Margaret T. Diman of ME; brother, William M. Gannon, also of ME; and her cousin, friend and caregiver, Linda Parker-Smith of AZ. In addition, she leaves three grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Therese was a long-time resident of East Hartford, CT, where she served as a Catholic Church organist for several parishes through the years, in addition to being active in Girl Scouts and local politics. She moved to Arizona in 1992 and enjoyed her last years in Sun City. Therese was president of her home owners association and enjoyed playing cards. She enjoyed traveling internationally and was particularly fond of visiting Ireland.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 45 Talbot Avenue, North Billerica, on August 1, 2019 at 11 am, followed by Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery, 1251 Gorham Street, Lowell.
In lieu of flowers, Therese's wish was for donations to be made to "Smiles and Beyond", 340 E Coronado, Phoenix Arizona 85004. www.smilesandbeyond.org.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 28, 2019