|
|
Devoted mother and grandmother
PELHAM, NH
Therese Y. (Bellefeuille) St. Gelais, age 91, a resident of Pelham, NH and formerly of Dracut, MA, passed away on June 29, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. "Andy" St. Gelais, who died in 2002.
Born in Dracut on January 17, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Alcide and Bertha (Beausoleil) Bellefeuille.
She was a parishioner of the former Ste Jeanne d'Arc Church and more recently of St. Kathryn Parish in Hudson, NH.
Therese was a skilled seamstress who worked for many years at the Lowell Dress Shop. Sewing was both her profession and hobby; she delighted in making everything from dresses and doll clothes to quilts and curtains for those she loved.
Her family was her greatest joy, and she was happiest when all of her children and grandchildren were gathered together. All of her grandchildren will attest to having grown up with fantastic wardrobes, and steady diets of "Memere cookies" and "Macaroni."
Those whose lives she touched will remember, Therese as a quiet woman who possessed a profound inner strength, and an unshakeable faith. She laughed easily, and her genuine kindness lifted spirits, even those of people who only knew her for a short time. If her life had to be summed up in a phrase, it would be this: "Love is not just something you feel, it is something you do." She will be dearly missed.
Theresa is survived by a daughter, Ruth Roche of Pelham, NH; a son, Robert A. St. Gelais of Lowell; a son-in-law, Paul J. Poisson of Nashua, NH; three grandchildren, Janie Roche, Jason Poisson, and Michael Poisson; three great-grandchildren and a fourth to be born in September; and many nieces and nephews.
She was the mother of the late Suzanne M. Poisson, grandmother of the late Andrew St. Gelais and sister of the late Rudy, Jean, Nel, Rene, and Babe Bellefeuille.
St. Gelais
Relatives and friends may call at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, on Friday morning from 8:30 – 10:00 am. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 11:00 am, at St. Kathryn's Parish, 4 Dracut Road, Hudson, NH. Committal services will be conducted in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com. Funeral Directors Roland W. Martin and Daniel R. Martin.
View the online memorial for Therese Y. St. Gelais
Published in Lowell Sun on July 2, 2019