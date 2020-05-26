formerly of Tyngsboro and Lowell, MA

Thomas A. Chambers – born on February 27, 1970 in Toronto, Ontario, died on April 17, 2020 . Thomas is the son of Margaret B. Chambers and Walter E. Chambers of Wells, Maine formerly of Tyngsboro, Massachusetts.

Thomas grew up in Tyngsboro and later lived in Lowell for most of his life. Thomas graduated from the Greater Lowell Vocational Technical School in 1989 with a specialty in carpentry. Tom was proud of being a carpenter just like his late grandfather, Robie MacDonald.

In high school Tom enjoyed track and field doing the shotput and football and was an avid reader of books. Tom worked with various contractors doing carpentry work throughout his years. Tom enjoyed spending time with his family on Sundays watching all the Boston sport teams. Tom suffered from bi-polar disease from his early teenage years which he struggled with most of his life.

Tom is survived by his parents; daughter, Auretta (Ari) Stowell and her husband, Martin and their son, Benjamin of South Berwick, Maine; his brother, Bryan Chambers and his wife, Andrea and their daughter, Elysha of Manilla, Phillipines and sister, Heather J. Chambers and her partner, Timothy McDonough of St. John's, Newfoundland; his aunt, Patricia A. Chambers, of Maynard, Massachusetts; his uncle, Michael E. Chambers and wife Jane, of Ashburnham, Massachusetts; aunt, Marlene Chang and husband Mantis of Victoria, British Columbia, aunt, Dorothy MacDonald of Ottawa, Ontario; aunt Heather Robertson and her husband Brian of Kingston, Ontario; uncle Gregory MacDonald and his wife Marion of Nova, Scotia; uncle Ian MacDonald and his wife, Pat of Edmonton, Alberta and uncle George MacDonald and his wife Patricia of Antigonish, Nova Scotia together with many cousins. Tom is also survived by a beloved special friend, Tatiana (Tati) Rivera of Lowell, Massachusetts. Tom is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Robert (Robie) and Constance MacDonald of Antigonish, Nova Scotia and his paternal grandparents, Eugene and Mary Ann Chambers of Maynard, Massachusetts.

As a result of the current COVID crisis, a Funeral Service and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Tom's name can be made to NAMI Massachusetts, 529 Main Street, #1M17, Boston, Massachusetts 02129.

