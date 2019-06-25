|
|
Thomas A. Dunbar III
Loving husband, father and grandfather
TYNGSBOROUGH - Thomas A. Dunbar III, age 68, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Sherrie A. (McAlduff) Dunbar. Born in Medford on February 3, 1951, he was a son of the late Thomas A. and Rosalie Anne (Cronin) Dunbar Jr. From a young age, cars and transportation where the focus of his career until his illness forced him to retire. He was self employed owning several family businesses including an auto body shop, school and motor coach business. Tom enjoyed his time driving for Yankee Line the past few years. Tom enjoyed cars, sports and all the interesting places and people he visited and met along the way during his career. He loved his family and all their activities and adventures. He was an active communicant of St. Mary Magdalen Parish and was a longtime resident of Tyngsborough involved with many town activities. Surviving him in addition to his wife are two sons and a daughter in law, Thomas A. Dunbar IV and his wife Carla, and Timothy Dunbar; a daughter and son in law, Colleen McLean and her husband Michael of Burlington; eight grandchildren, Thomas V, Emma, Reece, Will, Meadow, Patrick, Mackenzie and Andrew; a brother and sister in law, Larry and Jane Dunbar of Townsend; two sisters and two brothers in law, Martha and Paul Neeven of PA and Priscilla and Mark Cotreau of NH; a sister in law, Claire Dunbar of Fitchburg, and late brothers Stephen and Christopher. He is the brother in law to all the McAlduff siblings of Lexington, and many beloved nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and cousins throughout the country.
DUNBAR - Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Thursday morning from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. His Funeral Mass will take place immediately following at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsborough. Graveside services will follow in Tyngsborough Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the LGH - Cancer Center/Team Walk 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854 or St. Mary Magdalen PAC Fund, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsborough, MA 01879. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfhuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 25, 2019