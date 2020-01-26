|
|
formerly of Lowell, MA
Thomas Burke Leahey ("The Burke") of Duxbury, Massachusetts, passed away January 21st, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born in Minneapolis, MN on May 16,1943. At age 10 his family moved to Lowell, MA – where he met the love of his life, Barbara Ann Brady, at ballroom dancing classes in 7th grade. He graduated from Governor's Academy in 1962 and Harvard University in 1966. After receiving his MBA from the Kellogg School at Northwestern University, he worked as a management consultant for Hewitt Associates in Deerfield, IL and Rowayton, CT, then Mercer Meidinger in Boston. Putting his MBA to work, he spent the last 20 years of his career running Brady Business Forms, in Lowell, MA.
The long commute didn't deter him; he refused to leave his home on Duxbury Bay. He pursued his hobbies of vegetable gardening, lobstering, water skiing, tennis, beekeeping, sailing his 22' Marshall Catboat,"Ark Royal" and cruising with the Duxbury Yacht Club. He served as President of the Duxbury Education Foundation; chaired the King Caesar House; served as VP of the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra and was part of the Don Muirhead volunteer crew who painted the Bug Light.
After retiring at age 57, he and his wife wintered in Bonita Springs, Florida, where he found time be President of the Harvard Club of Lee County, polish his tennis skills at Sterling Oaks Tennis Club and join a barbershop quartet. He loved his books and time alone, but was always the life of any party with his wit and warmth, making everyone feel welcome. Hosting the annual Leahey Cousins' Cookout brought his beloved family together - the highlight of which was hand cranking the vanilla ice-cream and the raw-egg toss!
He leaves his wife of 55 years, Barbara; daughters Jennifer Leahey and Sarah Leahey Benjamin of Duxbury, Erin Leahey and husband Jonathan Allen of Tucson; granddaughter Hannah Benjamin (10); grandsons Thomas Burke Allen (10) and Nicholas Brady Allen (8); sister Joan Leahey Zink and husband Bill of Orlando; brothers Garrett Leahey and wife, Isabel of LA; Bob Leahey and wife Meryl of Belmont, MA; sisters-in-law Mary Carmola of St Albans, VT, Betsey Bott and husband Tony of Harwich, MA; brother-in-law Mark Brady and wife Louanne of Tyngsboro, MA, along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In honor of Burke's hours volunteering to paint the Bug Light, donations can be made to Project Gurnet and Bug Light, Inc., P.O. Box 2167, Duxbury, MA 02332. Summer services are planned.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 26, 2020