Thomas D. Kelleher of Chelmsford, MA died unexpectedly at Lowell General Hospital with his loving family at his side after a brief illness.



Born in Lowell, MA on January 25th, 1937, he was the son of the late Thomas M. and Ann I. (Finnegan) Kelleher. He was a graduate of The Immaculate Conception School and Keith Academy.



He was formerly employed by Raytheon Corp. and Mitre Corp.



He served honorably with the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and continued serving for more than 30 years as an Aircraft Loadmaster, Instructor and Flight Examiner. He logged more than 8,500 hours of flying time as a Chief Aircrew Member. He was stationed at Dover Air Force Base Dover, DE., Westover Air Force Base, Chicopee, MA., and Hanscom Air Force Base Bedford, MA.



He was assigned to the 731st Tactical Airlift Command while stationed at Westover AFB. He retired from Hanscom AFB Bedford, MA after serving with the 94th Troop Carrier Wing and attaining the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.



Following his military retirement he continued to work as a civilian Manager of the Individual Equipment Section at Hanscom AFB.



He was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, Chelmsford, MA and a former member of the Men's Holy Name Society. Thomas was a member and past President of the A.O.H. Division 19 in Lowell, The American Legion Post 212 N. Chelmsford where he was the Finance and Installation Officer, The Middlesex County American Legion Post 8 & 40 Installation Team, The Professional Loadmasters Association in Tacoma, WA, and The Researchers Toastmasters of Hanscom AFB. He was a 3rd Degree Knight with the Bishop Rocco Knights of Columbus.



During his retirement years he enjoyed family vacations to various mountain ranges and seacoasts of the US. He was also an avid Collegiate and Pro Sports Fan of New England.



He was married to Kathleen "Betty" E. (Doyle) Kelleher with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage. Besides his wife, Kathleen, he is survived by four sons, Thomas J. Kelleher, Richard A. Kelleher, James M. Kelleher and Joseph G. Kelleher and a daughter, Kathleen P. Kelleher. He is also survived by his sister, Mary and her husband Gerard Houle of Lowell, MA. His brothers in law, William G. White of Dracut, MA., Richard M. Doyle and his wife Kathleen of Londonderry, NH.



He was the bother of the late Joanne Seamans and Theresa "Dolly" Goyette of Lowell, MA, brother in law of the late Margaret "Peggy" White of Dracut, MA., Marilyn "Pat" Cooper of Colorado Springs, CO.



KELLEHER - Thomas D. Kelleher of Chelmsford, MA. Visiting hours Thurs. 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral Fri. at 10am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11am at St. Mary Church, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford, MA. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. Memorials may be made in his name to The , Lowell Association for the Blind, Perkins School for the Blind, St. Jude Children's Cancer Research, The American Legion Post 212, 53 Juniper St., Lowell, MA 01852, and Lowell General Hospital TeamWalk for Cancer Care. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary