Thomas D. Kelleher
of Chelmsford, MA.
Thomas D. Kelleher of Chelmsford, MA. Visiting hours Thurs. 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral Fri. at 10am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11am at St. Mary Church, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford, MA. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. Memorials may be made in his name to The , Lowell Association for the Blind, Perkins School for the Blind, St. Jude Children's Cancer Research, The American Legion Post 212, 53 Juniper St., Lowell, MA 01852, and Lowell General Hospital TeamWalk for Cancer Care. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 28, 2019