Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
25 North Rd
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Kelleher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas D. Kelleher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas D. Kelleher Obituary
Thomas D. Kelleher
of Chelmsford, MA.

Thomas D. Kelleher of Chelmsford, MA. Visiting hours Thurs. 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral Fri. at 10am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11am at St. Mary Church, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford, MA. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. Memorials may be made in his name to The , Lowell Association for the Blind, Perkins School for the Blind, St. Jude Children's Cancer Research, The American Legion Post 212, 53 Juniper St., Lowell, MA 01852, and Lowell General Hospital TeamWalk for Cancer Care. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now