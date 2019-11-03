|
|
Bellevue, Washington
Thomas D. Wightman, 56, passed away October 28, 2019 at DHMC in Lebanon, NH. He was born November 2, 1962 in Newton, MA to Thomas G. and Sandra C. (Malloy) Wightman. Tom graduated from Nashoba Valley Technical High School before joining the Marines. Tom relocated to the West Coast, living in California and Washington, by profession a Maritime Electrical Engineer, but never forgot his roots; he was a true Patriots fan!
Tom is survived by his parents, four brothers, and many nieces and nephews.
Wightman
Family and friends are invited to Calling Hours Tuesday, November 5th from 11-1:00PM at the Ricker Funeral Home, 433 US Rte 4, Enfield, NH. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00PM. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Grafton, NH.
Donations in Tom's name may be made to any organization that supports Cancer research.
To leave a message of condolence please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Thomas D. Wightman
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 3, 2019